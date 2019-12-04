Mugisha Muntu tips Karamoja voters on leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the national coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation, Uganda’s youngest political party has urged the people of Karamoja to elect leaders of good character who can deliver the region out of poverty.

According to Gen. Muntu, the poverty in Karamoja is a result of bad leaders who are exploiting the ignorance of the people to enrich themselves. He cites that vast mineral wealth in the region, which he says is being exploited by foreign companies at the expense of local investors.

Gen. Muntu was speaking during an induction meeting for ANT leaders in Moroto town under the theme: “Equipping Party leaders for the national transformation mandate.”

He said the President Museveni’s leadership and the elected leaders from Karamoja have created unfavorable investment environment for local investors who can’t access finance or contracts without bribery.

He urged the people to elect leaders of moral integrity, free of corruption and capable of creating change in governance.

He said it was unfortunate that foreign companies were using the present environment to grab land and minerals from Karamoja unchecked. Karamoja’s poverty level stands at about 35% compared to the national average of 21.4 percent, according to the Uganda National Household Survey 2016/17.

The poverty levels are higher despite the presence of several minerals including gold, limestone and marble. He encouraged the regional party leaders to organize elections for their interim leadership at the constituency, Sub County and parish levels ahead of the general elections in 2020/21.

Gen. Muntu was accompanied by the ANT National Coordinator in Charge Finance and Administration, Alice Alaso, Nartional, Coordinator Women League, Grace Edith Ssempala, National Spokesperson Youth League, Phillip Kawanguzi and Eastern Region Coordinator, Hannington Basaka.

URN