Mugalu’s hidden beauty in nature

The artist through expressive brushstrokes and a vibrant palette fused with regular themes invites us to his exploratory journey of the relationship between humanity and the natural world

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | The saying, ‘We are one with nature,’ comes to life in the solo exhibition `Hidden Beauty in Nature’ by seasoned artist Edison Mugalu. Not surprisingly, Mugalu has always celebrated the natural beauty surrounding him through his paintings. His signature style of painting water sceneries, the female figure and wild life washed in bright colours like yellow, orange and blue is suggestive of his deepest connection with nature. In fact, his highly expressive brush strokes coupled with these vibrant and energetic hues invoke the beauty of the natural work which through these figurative works, he implores us to connect with. Therefore, this exhibition is a continuation of his artistic journey as an artist who creates art that genuinely touches our emotions and compels us to think deeply how we as humans can live side by side with nature.

Mugalu is intent with his subject matter, media and technique on canvas. He picks on day to day topics like a mother walking her child to school, a busy market scene at dawn, women drawing water from the well and birds perched on tree branches, which are naturally familiar to his audience. This is complimented by his bold use of colour that injects in particular warmth in the compositions as they drawn in the viewer. The dominant use of yellows, reds and oranges provide an opportunity for the art to appeal to the emotions of the viewer and as such, the paintings gain an identity as an authentic form of expression. Conversely, through his traditional technique of experimenting with light and perspective on canvas, Mugalu’s paintings acquire a quality of mystery, suspense and ambiguity which further seduces the viewer’s curiosity and attention. This is visible in paintings like Monday to Friday whose composition is a silhouette of human figures walking to work in groups, Stone which depicts a human figure in the foreground presumably pushing a cart and is surrounded by ghostly figures moving in the opposite direction or in Destiny I where indistinct human figures stand in groups in a busy open space probably a market.

While the viewer’s attention and imagination are captured through a colourful palette and familiar themes, the central subject of humans’ relationship with the natural world is not ignored. There is a strong relationship between Mugalu’s human figures and the natural world they are presented in. In the painting, Harmony I & II, the artist’s composition of a large group of people working together illustrates how it is important to live harmoniously with all human beings regardless of social- cultural backgrounds. Similarly, Close Talk is suggestive of living abundantly with nature where a group of women are depicted doing their washing near the lake and on the other side three women wearing veils are performing tasks on the beach. In the background of the painting, groups of fishermen are presumably cleaning their nets and getting ready for the evening’s toil. But the miniature paintings of birds perched on tree branches clearly echo the beauty and innocence that can be found in this meaningful relationship. The natural world is filled so much beauty- symbolized by the different species of birds painted- that can help humans become the better version of themselves.

This exhibition underscores the relationship between humanity and nature, especially in these contemporary times where there’s an increasing shift between human beings and the natural world. Humans through their day to day activities have contributed to the destruction of nature or what was created by God. This has resulted into natural catastrophes like floods, wild fires and a rapid desertification in several parts of the globe. Hidden Beauty in Nature, therefore prompts us to stop and think how we are connected to our immediate surroundings. It is through such reflection that we will appreciate the hidden beauty in nature and work hard to preserve it for a better world.

The exhibition Hidden Beauty in Nature is showing at Bumu Art Gallery, located in Mengo within the premises of Buganda Heritage and Tourism Board next to Butikiiro.