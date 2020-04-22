Mufti asks government to support all vulnerable people countrywide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda has asked government to provide food packages to all vulnerable people across the country. Government started distributing food relief to vulnerable people in Kampala and Wakiso districts on April 4th, 2020.

Others benefiting from the food relief include orphanages, hospitals and barracks. However, Sheikh Mubaje says even vulnerable people in other parts of the county are in need of food relief.

He called upon well-wishers to donate food to vulnerable people irrespective of their faith.

Since government restricted relief distribution to the National Covid-19 task force, the Mufti says donors be left to donate food relief to muslims who are in need of support as they embark on fasting the holy month of Ramadhan.

Sheikh Mubaje said they are currently working under the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda where he is a co-chair to engage the Task Force to coordinate the reception and distribution of food relief.

Sheikh Mubaje also asked muslims to brave the tough times of COVID 19 and its effects and fast. He encouraged muslims to perform the night prayers in their homes and asked all muslim leaders to encourage their subjects on the same.

He also encouraged muslims to use this time to bond with their families and condemn the rampant acts of domestic violence. Sheikh Mubaje was speaking at a media briefing at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council headquarters in Old Kampala ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadhan.

Fasting is expected to start on Thursday April 23rd or Friday 24th depending on the sighting of the moon.

URN