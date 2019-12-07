Mudslides kill 14 in Bundibugyo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fourteen people have died and scores injured following a devastating mudslides in Bundibugyo district.

The mudslides occurred in Harugale sub county at 4:00 am on Saturday morning following heavy rains.

At least 30 houses were reduced to rubble and property buried in the mud.

Several hectares of crops were also washed away.

Ronald Mutegeki, the LCV chairperson says that the dead will be identified after the bodies have been retrieved.

He also says a team from the district has been dispatched to Harugale village to assess the damage and to plan for relief supplies.

The police and district authorities with the help of the Red Cross are currently digging through the rubble to retrieve bodies of the mudslide victims.

