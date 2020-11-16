MUBS final year students confused as lecturers strike

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 8,000 final year Students at the Nakawa based Makerere University Business School-MUBS are stranded following a strike by academic staff over salary discrepancies.

The academic staff have been threatening to strike since the government reopened education institutions for finalists on October 15, 2020, saying they have been earning much less compared to counterparts in other public universities.

Brian Muyomba, the Chairperson Makerere University Business School Academic Staff Association, says they have tried several peaceful means to bring the issue to the attention of the government in vain.

He says they have resorted to industrial action after several engagements with staff and will only return to lecture rooms when their issue is resolved.

According to the salary structure from the Ministry of Public Service, a Vice-Chancellor in a public university is entitled to a salary of 20 million Shillings, deputy vice-chancellor 17.4 million Shillings, Professor 15.6 million Shillings, an associate Professor 14.8 million Shillings, a senior lecturer 9 million Shillings, lecturer 8.1million Shillings, assistant lecturer 6.6 million Shillings and Teaching assistant 5.7million Shillings.

However, Muyomba says the story at MUBS is different. He says an associate professor earns 7 million Shillings, which is far lesser compared to their counterparts say at Kyambogo University, which he says is unfair.

Available documents also indicate that there over 80 academic staff who were promoted about three or more years ago but they are still receiving the salaries of their previous positions. MUBS has an annual wage bill of Shillings 58 .7 billion shillings to cater for 843 academic staff members appointed by the council on permanent terms.

However, in the 2020/2021 financial year, MUBS received Shillings 53.7 billion leaving a deficit of Shillings 4.9 billion. In her September 1, 2020 letter, the Ministry of Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire agrees that there are several outstanding issues at MUBS and subsequently requests her finance counterparts to consider an additional funding to address the wage deficit.

Although there might be no definate answer on how the promoted staff remained on the previous salary scale, the Permanent secretary, says the discrepancies could be a result of numerous payment systems as some lecturers are being paid as per the ministry of public service structures while others are being paid on the terms of the university.

She advises that all staff are enrolled on the integrated personnel and payroll system. “The salaries of employees in categories 1, 2, 3 and must be processed and paid through IPPS for effective control,” she noted.

Even with this letter, Edwin Napakor, the General Secretary MUBS Academic Staff Association, says they are not convinced since they have gone through similar processes over time and can only go back to class after their salaries have been harmonized.

The strike comes at the time when most lectures were trying to complete their respective course units and prepare learners for the final exams slated for November 23. Although students feel for their lecturers, they feel their decision is inconsiderate. Christine Najjemba, says they are already under pressure due to the nature of the study and other effects brought forth by the lock-down.

Najjemba appeals to the lecturers to allow them complete their studies given the critical moment and then push for the salary enhancement.

Musa Okello, another student says that ever since they returned to campus, they have been trying to concentrate and the strike might disorganize everything. Okello, who is on private sponsorship, notes that they have played their part and paid all the required fees despite the bad financial situation and expect to get the service that they have paid for.

Napakor notes that they are also concerned about the students, saying they had decided not to attend to them when they returned in October but they decided to give the government a benefit doubt to resolve their issue.

The Forum for Academic Staff of Public Universities in Uganda- FASPU has warned that should government fail to address the issues of MUBS academic staff by December 31, all academic staff in public universities shall not hesitate to stand in solidarity with their counterparties.

