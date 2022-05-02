MTN, Mayuge Sugar inject UGX 400M into Busoga Masaza Cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda and Mayuge Sugar have boosted this year’s Busoga Masaza Cup tournament with 400 million Shillings.

The sponsorship that will help promote sports and talent scouting in the sub region saw MTN give 350million and Mayuge Sugar 50 million, to ensure smooth operations throughout the tournament.

This year’s tournament has attracted 14 participating teams, sourced from the 11 chiefdoms within Busoga sub region.

Masaza tournament was last held in 2019 where Kigulu chiefdom emerged victorious.

The tournament then however suffered a setback during the two year lockdown, causing inactivity in 2020 and 2021, due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by President Museveni to halt crowd-attracting events.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Busoga kingdom deputy premier, Osman Noor stressed that football is a uniting factor, which should be embraced by the entire population throughout the sub region.

Noor argues that the kingdom had already rolled out efforts of spearheading talent promotion initiatives within the youthful population in 2016, and the sponsorship partnership will fill the funding gaps which were frustrating sports scouting outreaches throughout the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Joseph Bogera, the MTN Eastern regional head of sales and distribution says that Busoga sub region has been a visible feeder to the Uganda national football team and other teams within the country’s top-flight football league, therefore, their partnership is a boost to the talent promotion efforts within the sub region.

URN