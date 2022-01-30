Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga elected Kasana-Luweero diocesan administrator

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Vicar General of Kasana-Luweero Diocese Msgr Francis Xavier Mpanga has been elected Diocesan Administrator. He will now steer the Diocese until the Pontiff appoints an Apostolic Administrator or a new Bishop to replace His Grace Paul Ssemogerere who was elevated to head the Diocese of Kampala.

Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Chancellor Rev. Fr. Cyril Kasigwa confirmed the information to the staff of the diocese in a message sent to the Diocesan Staff Association last night.

During the installation of His Grace Paul Ssemogerere as the new Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese at Lubaga Cathedral on Tuesday, the Papal Nuncio Luigi Bianco said that Kasana-Luweero Diocesan Board of Consulters would elect the Diocesan Administrator to fill the gap left in the Diocese after the changes.

Now, Fr. Kasigwa reveals that the Board of Consulters sat on Friday, January 28, 2022, and elected Msgr Mpanga for the role. Msgr Mpanga has been the Vicar General of Kasana-Luweero diocese since March 2020, a role he was appointed to after the retirement of Msgr Mathias Kanyerezi.

