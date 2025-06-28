Mpuuga says Democratic Front is open to dialogue with NUP

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Despite parting ways with the National Unity Platform, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, President of the Democratic Front-DF, has revealed that he can still dialogue with his former political party to redirect the pursuit of the desired political transition in the country.

Mpuuga says that together with the leaders of his party, they are ready to humble themselves before NUP if its leaders can prove that they are sensible in their actions and exhibit the capacity to contribute to a meaningful political transition.

Speaking at the launch of the DF party at Laston Gardens in Masaka City on Friday, he indicated that they are going to work with all change-seeking forces in the country, as long as they can exhibit logic and practice politics of common sense, attributes he says are devoid in some political actors.

Notably, Mpuuga, who previously served as the NUP Deputy President for Buganda, fell out with his party after its top leaders accused him of fictitiously receiving a 500 million shillings Service Award from parliament after serving as the Leader of Opposition.

Consequently, the NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, openly condemned his actions and eventually sacked him, actions that have since attracted him a lot of ridicule among sections of the party membership.

Mpuuga observes that in the interest of the broader common objective of achieving the desired political change, he can still sit and dialogue with whoever respects harmony for a better country.

He, however, slammed the NUP for not taking the necessary efforts to cause the release of its members who are looked-up in government prisons on offences related to politics.

Mpuuga expressed disappointment that some of the party leaders chose to be arrogant at the expense of supporters for whom they would have tiptoed to secure their release from prison.

“I want to pledge that we are going to engage with the various stakeholders to secure the release of those opposition supporters who are languishing in prisons.

That is not a sign of weakness, but being strategically bold and courteous,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Kampala Central MP and President of the Ecological Party of Uganda, Muhammad Nsrereko, challenged the DF leadership to strive to become a trusted opposition force, capable of restoring hope among the many desperate Ugandans who still lack a political belonging.

He indicated that their political party intends to collaborate with other well-meaning opposition forces to present joint candidates for various leadership positions in the next general elections.

Sadam Gayira, the National Chairperson of the People Progressive Party (PPP), called upon Ugandans to denounce politics of mudslinging, which he says costs the country its potential leaders who are needed to offer credible leadership.

Henry Lubowa, the Democratic Front’s Electoral Commission Chairperson, noted that after the launch, the party has now opened up the nomination exercise for aspirants who intend to contest for the different leadership positions in the next election.

