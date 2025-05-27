Mpuuga launches new political party, Democratic Front

Tuesday , May 27 2025
The Independent May 27, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Leader of Opposition and NUP Deputy President Mathias Mpuuga has officially unveiled a new political party, the Democratic Front (DF).

This was after an approval from the Electoral Commission renaming the Green Partisan Party to the Democratic Front.

MPs Abed Bwanika, Michael Kakembo, and Juliet Nakabuye, joined Mpuuga in launching the new party.

“It is a home for logical thinkers, progressive minds, and those who believe in political ethics and disciplined service delivery,” stated Mpuuga on X.

