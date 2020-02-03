MPs want new UCE curriculum stopped

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament want the new Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) curriculum halted over concerns that vital subjects have been made optional, and that wide consultations have not been done.

The Ministry of Education through the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), has revised the curriculum scrapping off termly exams and replacing it with projects that students will do at every end of the topic.

Teachers will then be required to take note of students’ progress before any other topic is introduced. However, teachers will be administering end of year exams in order to give feedback to parents and guardians.

Among the compulsory education is History and Political science, Kiswahili and Physical education for senior one and two, while Agriculture and fine art are electives. For senior 3 and four, History and political science is compulsory, and Agriculture is an elective.

Now addressing a press conference at Parliament, the MPs say Agriculture should be made compulsory and subjects like Kiswahili be made electives. They also want parents, education experts, teachers and children organisations be involved in this exercise.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Sewungu faulted the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) for implementing a curriculum without the teaching aids like text books and enough trained teachers for each subject.

“We are praying that this curriculum be halted first, we first look at it. You cannot make agriculture an elective subject and yet Uganda’s economic backbone. You cannot start a curriculum without text books to use – without teaching aids,” Sewungu said.

Moses Kasibante, the Rubaga North MP says instead of Kiswahili, the Ministry should look at Arabic and Chinese mandarin which is widely spoken and also since many Ugandans will need it in the future.

He says Government needs to do an assessment on the schools and their fields or grounds for physical activities before setting up a new curriculum. He says Agriculture is the backbone of the country and should be made compulsory.

Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, the Nakaseke South MP says there are not enough Kiswahili teachers in the country, and therefore making it compulsory and leaving the local language is disastrous.

He says Government should not rush into having this new curriculum, but link it to University and higher institution education among others.

