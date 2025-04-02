MPs reject DPP’s budget over poor case management

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have rejected the budget proposals of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), citing inefficiency, political interference, and a failure to uphold professional standards.

During a heated budget review session on Tuesday, MPs questioned the ODPP’s accountability in handling cases and accused it of being used as a tool for political persecution.

Erute County South MP Jonathan Odur led the criticism, challenging the ODPP’s transparency and efficiency.

“I first want to reject the budget that has been proposed for a department called inspection and quality assurance. What quality and what inspections have you been doing to ensure that your prosecutors are actually adhering to the profession and we see this happening. I don’t know how you people go back and sleep. I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t knowing that I’ve abused the authority entrusted to me by the law. And it’s happening directly under your watch,” Odur said.

He demanded a comprehensive report on cases received, sanctioned, recommended for further investigation, or closed.

“We have one case that is already in the public domain—Rtd Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused. When are you going to prosecute that matter instead of repeatedly requesting more time under the guise of further investigations? You already sanctioned their files, meaning you were satisfied with the evidence. Give us an update, along with other pending cases,” Odur demanded.

He further accused the ODPP of prosecuting innocent individuals without sufficient evidence.

“Do you understand what it means for someone innocent, yet you still proceed with the case despite clear evidence showing there’s no solid ground for prosecution? And then you keep appearing in court year after year, claiming investigations are ongoing? Do you realize the harm you cause such individuals?” he asked.

He asked the officers of the DPP’s office to stick to professionalism.

“Remember, you have come to Parliament to get money which is collected from Ugandans who are taxpayers. How do you then be happy using that same money to persecute them? It becomes difficult for us to say we are increasing money, we are giving more money. What happened then to your professional ethics and conduct? Because you are both lawyers, trained that if the facts are clear and you cannot, if something is yellow, as a lawyer you cannot argue that no, no, it is green.”

Soroti District Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju criticized the ODPP for allegedly taking directives from government security operatives, including Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs). “What business do your prosecutors have in taking orders from RCCs, DISOs, Regional Internal Security Officers (RISOs), and Parish Internal Security Officers (PISOs)? This interference is blatant and politically motivated,” she charged.

Bugabula County North MP John Teira raised concerns about excessive prosecutions in rural areas, where minor disputes result in exaggerated charges and mass arrests. “There are cases where someone borrows UGX 50,000 or UGX 100,000, and the next thing you see is prosecution. There’s a serious issue regarding the cases that get forwarded for prosecution. It seems police and the ODPP have a questionable relationship—police simply hand over files, and the ODPP charges people without scrutiny,” Teira stated.

West Budama North East MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo pointed to findings from the 11th Annual Report on the State of Equal Opportunities for the 2023/2024 financial year, compiled by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), which highlighted systemic failures in ensuring fairness and justice.

In response, Principal Policy Analyst Viola Mary Tucungwirwe, who led the ODPP delegation, struggled to provide satisfactory explanations. However, she pleaded with MPs to support the office’s funding requests, emphasizing the need for resources to recruit more state attorneys, improve communication, and strengthen operational units.

She revealed that the ODPP lacks presence in 33 districts across the country and requires at least 10 billion Shillings to address the backlog of cases. Additionally, she called for increased funding to acquire vehicles, construct field offices, and enact key legislation, including the Proceeds of Crime Act, Mutual Legal Assistance Act, and Witness Protection Act.

Permanent Secretary Agnes Khainza reiterated the staffing challenges, stating that despite hiring 100 State Attorneys in 2024/25, the ODPP remains severely understaffed. She requested an additional UGX 8.6 billion to recruit 277 more staff members, arguing that increasing staffing levels from 45.4% to 64% would enhance prosecution services.

However, Odur remained unconvinced, arguing that the ODPP’s inefficiencies were self-inflicted. “I am reluctant to even support the idea of adding more prosecutors because you are taking on cases that do not deserve to be in court. If you were doing your work professionally, the number of cases prosecuted would be fewer, and you would have a higher success rate,” he stated.

MPs also scrutinized several questionable budget allocations within the ODPP’s proposal, including a planned Thanksgiving ceremony. Odur ridiculed the expenditure, questioning why taxpayers should fund such an event. “I want to be told why we should finance a Thanksgiving prayer in your budget. Are you hiring a bishop? Are you hiring a Pope? Thanksgiving for what? For the persecution that we have seen and how people are suffering?” Odur asked.

Another controversial budget item was a plan to plant 200 trees across 20 different offices. Odur, who also serves as the Shadow Minister for Constitutional Affairs, criticized the inclusion of environmental initiatives in a legal institution’s budget. “What has happened to programme-based budgeting? Can another sister agency that is competent in planting trees handle this? Because that’s what it means, programme-based budgeting,” he argued.

Despite the ODPP’s appeals, MPs remained adamant and rejected the budget proposal for the Inspections and Quality Assurance Department.

