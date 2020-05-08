MP’s question misinterpretation of COVID-19 presidential directives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister in charge of the Presidency Esther Mbayo has been asked to explain why directives issued by President Yoweri Museveni during the COVID-19 lockdown are misinterpreted.

Bugabula South MP Henry Kibalya complained about a recent incident where security personnel in Kyengera refused a pregnant woman from proceeding to the hospital on a motorcycle, yet the president had allowed expectant mothers access to transport and hospitals.

According to Kibalya, the expectant mother gave birth on the roadside, putting her life and that of her baby at risk.

Similarly, Packwach Woman MP Jane Avur Pachuto requested that mothers who have just given birth should be allowed to travel with cars or Boda Bodas back to their homes.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga observed that the Ministry of Information had not done a good job to ensure that the public is aware of the guidelines issued during the lockdown and to ensure that they are not misinterpreted.

But the Minister in Charge of the Presidency Esther Mbayo committed to improving on the communication and interpretation of the directives.

URN