MPs push for National community works bill to promote hygiene

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament’s Forum on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene is pushing for the enactment of a National Community Works Bill that envisages promoting public hygiene and sanitation.

Ngora Woman MP Jacqueline Amongin, the Forum Chairperson said that they are fast-tracking the tabling of the Bill also referred to as “Bulungi Bwansi” Bill for its first reading.

The Forum through its member Gaffa Mbwatekamwa representing Kasambya County sought leave of parliament in 2016 to present the Private Members Bill.

The Bill will require among other things Ugandans to engage in communal work to better the well-being of citizens, protect and preserve public property, render national service and protect a clean and healthy environment.

Amongin explained that whereas the proposed Bill has delayed to return for its first reading, they have already bench-marked and that it is currently before the First Parliamentary Counsel for drafting.

She appealed Ugandans to change their attitude if challenges of sanitation and hygiene are to be addressed.

Amongin made the statement while addressing a press conference at Parliament about the upcoming symposium on November 15th organized under the theme: “The Role of Parliament in Positioning Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) as a key driver for National Development.”

Robert Otim, the National Director Habitat for Humanity said that the symposium will provide an opportunity for different partners to exhibit and showcase their products, while beneficiaries including children will make presentation on how WASH has impacted their lives.

Jane Sembuche Mselle, the Water Aid Country Director appealed for joint effort in the promotion of hygiene and sanitation especially in schools and health sector.

“Few of our institutions have good sanitary requirement. This demands us to come together as partners, Civil Society Organisations and decision makers on how to accelerate towards achieving 2030 goals,” said Mselle.

Mselle said that statistics collected about hygiene in the health sector are shocking.

According to Otim, 70 pupils share one latrine out of the recommended 40 pupils per latrine and that in the process if lining up to use the toilet, a lot of time is wasted and pupils also exposed to diseases.

According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), 3 out of 10 Ugandan households do not have a latrine and 10 percent of Ugandans practice open defecation.

******

URN