MPs named in joint security corruption and money laundering probe targets

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Several close associates of former Parliament Speaker Anita Among, including members of parliament, are under probe sanctioned by the president. Among and others at large are suspected of alleged illicit enrichment, corruption and money laundering.

A joint task force of senior detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), supported by operatives from Special Forces Command (SFC), and Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) launched an operation on Saturday afternoon.

The team raided the Nakasero residence of former Parliament Speaker Anita Among on Mackinnon Road, and continued the search through the night.

The police and the army remained tight-lipped about the investigations. Sources say the investigation is now broadening.

Investigators are reportedly tracing suspected financial networks and procurement deals, and exploring into links between well-connected individuals in Parliament and various government ministries as part of the probe into corruption, money laundering, and illicit enrichment.

A police source said the search at the Nakasero residence will be extended to her other home in Kigo, which is also under security surveillance. Her close associates and several officials from the Ministry of Finance, outgoing and some incoming members of parliament are expected to face a similar probe.

“I can’t say much, but investigations are still ongoing in various offices and other people will be summoned based on the list that was submitted. But police will make the statement later,” an officer told URN in a brief conversation.

Detectives searching Among’s home brought in fire and rescue teams with cutting equipment.

The sound of cutting could be heard inside the house, which remains under heavy security, while several police vehicles have stayed parked outside as officers moved in and out.

Her legal team from Caleb Alaka was called in so the search could be conducted in their presence.

It’s suspected she will be arrested following the search of all her residences.

The latest operation also unfolds against the backdrop of a deepening rift within the ruling National Resistance Movement and the Patriotic League of Uganda, led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In recent days, Muhoozi has posted a series of strongly worded statements condemning corruption and extravagant spending by public officials remarks that political observers widely see as indirect attacks on Among, who is seeking a second term as Speaker of the 12th Parliament.