MPs demand Sh7.5bn for kidney treatment in referral hospitals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has asked the government to allocate sh7.5 billion for dialysis centres in the 13 regional referral hospitals.

Dialysis is purification of blood done for patients whose kidneys cannot sufficiently function.

It is estimated that about 8 million Ugandans suffer from kidney related diseases, with less than one percent being treated due to inadequate dialysis services in the country.

The situation is worsened by the fact that there are only 8 kidney specialists in Uganda, and also that the cost of receiving dialysis treatment us sh60,000, which is expensive for ordinary citizens.

The Vice Chairperson of the health committee, Baguma Spellanza moved the motion explaining the need for establish regional dialysis centres to handle patients that require kidney treatment.

Baguma, who is also Kyenjojo Woman MP says that there is need to set up the regional units because kidney-related diseases are on the increase and yet only Kiruddu and Mbarara Regional referral hospitals offer dialysis services.

The motion was seconded by Kisoro Municipality MP, Sam Byibesho, who says that the cost of dialysis services are very high and even legislators cannot afford them. He says that patients from Kisoro who travel to Kampala spend about 700,000 shillings weekly on dialysis services.

The Moroto Woman MP Stella Atyang, Alum Santa (Oyam Woman MP) and Francis Mukula of Agule County supported the motion.

The sh7.5 Billion for the regional dialysis units is among the unfunded priorities in the proposed health budget for financial year 2019/2020.

Baguma also urged parliament to mark the World Kidney Day under the theme ‘Kidney health for everyone, everywhere’.

Baguma also urged the government to fast track the enactment of the Organ and Human Tissues Bill to facilitate kidney donation.

She added that it will also be important to pass the National Health Insurance Bill, which was moved by Bukuya MP, Michael Bukenya as a Private Member’s Bill. The Bill is yet to be brought to Parliament for first reading.

******

URN