MP Zaake seeking political capital, donor money – Police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has re-echoed the statement issued by the State Minister of Internal Affair Mario Obiga Kania that Mityana municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake’s torture marks were self-inflicted.

Speaking today at the Uganda Media Centre, Fred Enanga the police spokesman explained that Zaake is a violent person who caused bodily injuries to himself to seek political capital and donor money from outside the country.

Writing on his Facebook timeline in a long account of what happened to him after he was arrested on April 19, Zaake detailed numerous acts of torture that he suffered in the hands of the security forces.

Indeed on Wednesday, Zaake dragged the Attorney General to court on behalf of government and individual officers who he accused of torture. He said contrary to what the police claimed that he was arrested for, distributing food to people contrary to the presidential guidelines, for all the time he was in the hands of the police, they never mentioned anything about the food distribution. He said they made him to swear that he will never again oppose President Yoweri Museveni, his wife mama Janet Museveni and his son.

Zaake said he was also made to swear that he will never be heard saying again that, “that dog Bobi Wine is your next president?” Zaake writes. But Enanga said all these are Zaake’s concoctions.

Yesterday Obiga Kania told the same to parliament that Zaake throughout the course of his arrest made sure that he inflicts injuries on himself so that he can turn around and accuse the security.

Zaake is receiving treatment at Lubaga hospital in Kampala.

******

URN