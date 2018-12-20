MP Nandala helps block motion to degazette forests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Budadiri West Member of Parliament Nathan Nandala Mafabi has this afternoon blocked debate on a motion seeking a resolution of parliament to degazette and gazette forests. The motion had been lined up on the order paper to be presented by Elgon County legislator Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudimi.

Before MP Wamakuyu could table details of his motion, Nandala raised a procedural point saying that anything concerning forests and planting trees is governed under the National Forestry and Tree Planting Act and that the only person who can bring a motion on degazetting or gazetting forests is the minister in charge of forests.

Nandala said that the motion contravenes Article 93 of the Constitution which requires any charge on the Consolidated Fund to be presented by the Executive. He noted that it was not right for a Private Member of Parliament to present the motion.

Nandala added that it should be the responsible Minister to present to parliament, a motion accompanied by the Environmental Impact Assessment and evidence that local communities have agreed to the removal or relocation of the forests, among others.