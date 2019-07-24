MP Nambooze wants probe into KCCA resignations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Member of Parliament for Mukono Municipality Betty Nambooze has asked Parliament to probe the resignation of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) staff.

Nambooze also wants Parliament to probe why over 700 staff are employed by KCCA on a four months contract basis, despite the fact that Ministry of Public service has recruited workers to fill the positions in question.

Nambooze was on Wednesday presenting a matter of national importance at Parliament.

KCCA has been marred with numerous resignations of senior staff including the then KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi who resigned in October 2018 citing political interference and demands for the job. Musisi current works at the Harvard Kennedy School as a consultant.

Musisi’s resignation was followed by several other staff including the KCCA Acting Director of treasury Julius Kabugo resigned.

Other KCCA staff include the Director of Legal Affairs Charles Ouma, former deputy ED Judith Tukahirwa, Daniel Kyambadde who was director treasury services, and Jennifer Kaggwa the Director Human resource.

The others are; Jeremy Ntambi a manager in the Engineering services, Martin Kiiza a manager in charge of drainage, David Seruka the Director Public health and Fred Andema the Director Revenue collection among others.

Nambooze says Government should explain the resignations looking at the fact that the Authority seems to be in a crisis.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga asked Government to present a statement on the massive resignations on Tuesday next week.

Most of the officers resigning from the positions are part of the team that joined the Authority in 2011 when it was transitioning from the Kampala City Council.

URN