Lukwago’s misprision of treason case deferred to July 7 due to illness

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was not produced before the Chief Magistrate’s Court as anticipated this morning, because he remains hospitalised at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Lukwago, who is charged with misprision of treason, had been expected to appear before Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera for an update on the progress of police investigations. However, the matter was handled in the magistrate’s chambers after the court received communication from prison authorities explaining his absence.

URN has established that the Uganda Prisons Service wrote to the Chief Magistrate informing the court that Lukwago is still admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital, where he is undergoing further medical investigations and treatment.

According to information presented to the court, Lukwago’s lawyer, Medard Lubega Sseggona, and his wife recently visited him in hospital and found that he was still unwell and undergoing treatment. Doctors reportedly advised that he continue receiving medication, prompting prison authorities to formally notify the court that he was not fit to attend the proceedings.

Speaking to journalists after the court session, Sseggona confirmed that Lukwago is too weak to appear in court. As a result, Chief Magistrate Basemera adjourned the case to July 7, 2026, as investigations continue.

Lukwago was transferred from Luzira Murchison Bay Prison to Mulago National Referral Hospital on June 25, 2026, following an order by the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court directing prison authorities to provide him with specialised medical care after concerns were raised about his deteriorating health while on remand.

Last week, Chief Magistrate Basemera denied Lukwago bail but ordered that he undergo a comprehensive medical examination and receive treatment at Mulago Hospital. The court further directed that his wife and one lawyer of his choice be granted reasonable access to him during his treatment and be provided with copies of medical reports prepared by the attending specialists.

Lukwago says he suffers from hypertension, gastritis, respiratory complications and a spinal condition. He remains on remand after being charged with misprision of treason.

The prosecution alleges that between 2021 and November 2024, Lukwago knew of an alleged plot by his clients, Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, to overthrow the government but deliberately failed to report it to the authorities, contrary to the law. He has denied the charge.