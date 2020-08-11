MP Mbaju to contest as an independent after defeat in FDC primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Busongora South Member of Parliament Jackson Mbaju Kathika who lost in the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party primaries will contest as an independent candidate in the parliamentary elections.

Mbaju lost to Alozious Baguma Kighima who polled 258 votes against Mbaju’s 245. However, Kathika attributed his loss to voter bribery.

He now says that a section of his supporters have asked him to contest as an independent candidate.

“I acknowledge that there were some inconsistencies in our elections and people have been calling me to stand again,” Kathika noted.

Kathika is the second incumbent MP from Kasese district who will contest as an independent candidate.

Last week, Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament, Robert Franco Centenary said that he will seek re-election on an independent ticket after refusing to pick the FDC party’s nomination forms.

Following Mbaju’s defeat in the primaries, FDC lost three of its six MPs that represented the district in the 10th parliament. The other is the incumbent Woman MP Kasese district Winnie Kiiza, who last month announced her retirement.

However, William Nzogho Musabe and Godfrey Katusabe Atkins retained the party flag for Busongora North County and Bukonzo West respectively.

*****

URN