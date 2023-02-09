MP Mayanja’s bodyguard reportedly kidnapped

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Khalid Ssebi, the private bodyguard of Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament (MP), Allan Mayanja Ssebunya.

Ssebi’s wife, Kasifa Ocogoru told URN that while sleeping at her home around 2am on Wednesday, her female friend knocked on her door with the bad news about the kidnap of her husband, who was also working as a guard at Kiwoko Citizens’ High School in Kiwoko town council, Nakaseke district.

She explains that her friend informed her that the men who kidnapped Ssebi were driving a minibus alias drone and dressed casually. Ocogoru says that when Ssebi tried to inquire from the gunmen why they targeted him, they allegedly only told him that his story was long before they bundled him in the numberless vehicle and sped off.

According to Ocogoru, she immediately joined her friend and woke up the head teacher to inform him about the unfortunate development.

Margret Naseri, the Headteacher of Kiwoko Citizens’ High School confirmed the incident, saying that they lodged a complaint at Kiwoko police station.

Nakaseke Central Member of Parliament, Allan Mayanja Ssebunya said that Ssebi provides guard services whenever he is in the constituency and is a member of the Opposition National Unity Platform, where he also belongs. He says that Ssebi suffered the wrath of security even during the general elections.

Patrick Lule, the Acting Savannah Regional Police spokesperson promised to respond later, saying that he was still held up in a meeting.

*****

URN