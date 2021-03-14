MP elect in police custody over alleged phone theft

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Central Police Station is holding Paul Nsubuga, MP-elect of Busiro North on allegations of theft of a mobile phone.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Paul Nsubuga is suspected to have stolen a mobile phone, itel 5625 silver in colour worth 80,000 Shillings on 3rd June, 2019 at Inseria Properties Nakasero, opposite Entebbe road in the city center.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the shop, and it was reported by Gloria Namengo, a business woman resident of Kawempe division. According to Gloria, Nsubuga came into the shop as a customer and stole her transaction phone with its simcard of Airtel mobile money containing 4.5 million Shillings.

She stated to police: “He entered the shop pretending to be one of our clients, holding a Nokia cellphone, and sat in the chair as we worked on him. We deposited the cash on his account. As we were busy, he stood up and placed one of the cellular cash cellphones that was on the desk in his pocket and left.”

But recently, Nsubuga through one of his social media platforms came out and refuted the claim noting that he was in that area because he also owns a shop along the same street. “I have never seen those ladies and I would like to meet them because many people have used all sorts of tactics to spoil my name, I have paid 10 million Shillings in such claims,” Nsubuga said.

Police said the suspect was arrested yesterday from Serena Hotel in Kampala. He is detained at Central Police Station on allegations of theft. Police’s preliminary findings have indicated that there are other victims in mobile money businesses who have come out accusing the same suspect of stealing their transaction mobile phones.

“Yes, it’s true and investigations are still ongoing as we have also ascertained that a lot of victims have come out to complain about the same person that he used the same trick to steal their phones and money stored on the mobile money system,” Owoyesigyire said.

Police says the suspect’s file will be taken to the Resident State Attorney for legal advice soon after his statements are recorded.

Nsubuga Paul of the National Unity Platform-NUP defeated Dennis Galabuzi Ssozi of National Resistance Movement -NRM in the January 14th parliamentary elections.

*****

URN