MP Alex Burundo arrested in Sironko over procession

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alex Burundo, the Bulambuli County Member of Parliament and dozens of his supporters are in police custody for flouting Covid-19 guidelines. The suspects were picked up on Saturday evening by police in Sironko district while holding a procession.

It is alleged that the MP led the procession from Namunsi, a trading center in Mbale city on his way to Bulambuli district. However, they were intercepted by police in Sironko which picked up the legislator and dozens of his supporters.

Edison Muhangi, the Sironko District Police Commander says they intervened because the legislator and his supporters were violating Covid-19 preventive measures put in place by the Health Ministry and the President banning processions.

“How could he do such a thing? The President was very clear on issues of no procession and now he mobilized boda boda riders and other people who formed a very big parade that could spread the Covid-19 disease,” Muhangi told our reporter on phone.

He also said that they arrested scores of Burundo’s supporters and impounded 14 motorcycles and 3 pickup vehicles.

It is said that Burundo was celebrating his victory as the National Resistance Movement-NRM Bulambuli County parliamentary candidate following a declaration by the tribunal on Thursday. Burundo had earlier lost the flag to Isaac Katenya but he petitioned the NRM tribunal protesting Katenya’s victory.

Katenya and his supporters have since protested Burundo’s victory citing irregularities in the setup of the tribunal. Kateya had won the election with 8753 votes against 5162 votes polled by Burundo.

URN