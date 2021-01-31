Mourners overpower Police at Mushikori burial in Mbale

Thousands of people descended on Busayi village in Bududa district to attend the burial of Umukuka II, Bob Saul Kipiro Mushikori, the former head of Inzu Ya Masaba. Mushikor, who succumbed to COVID-19 early this month, was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Busayi village in Bududa district Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on the officials of Inzu Ya Masaba officials had indicated that only 200 people with invites would attend the burial in the Health Ministry directive to contain the spread of COVID-19. Police deployed to enforce the Standard Operating Procedures and blocked the non-invited mourners from accessing the burial grounds.

Among those blocked from accessing the burial grounds was a delegation of clan leaders from Busoga chiefdom. However, the huge number of mourners later overwhelmed the officers deployed to man the entrance to the burial grounds and forced their way in.

Mary Nabutayi, a resident of Busai said there is no way she would travel all the way and be blocked from accessing the burial grounds. Winnie Nandudu, another mourner said she couldn’t stand being stopped from the burial of the late Mushikori with whom they share the same clan.

Mathias Nabutele, the Deputy Prime Minister Inzu Ya Masaba told URN that they had decided to restrict the number of mourners to 200 to comply with the SOPs by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19.