MOTORING: 2019 Honda CR-V

Kampala, Uganda | AGENCIES | HONDA has dramatically increased the level of standard safety technology for the 2019 Honda CR-V VTi-S all-wheel drive model (AWD), which will be available in dealerships from January 1, 2019. Previously the suite of tech dubbed HondaSensing incorporating forward collision warning autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning with active lane-keep assistance – was reserved for the range-topping CR-V VTi-LX AWD priced from $44,290+ORC.

Now, however, Honda has added all of the above extras as standard on the CR-V VTi-S AWD. The CR-V VTi-S still gets Honda’s LaneWatch version of a blind-spot monitor, which uses a passenger-side mirrormounted camera to project traffic beside the vehicle onto the centre screen.

It also still includes 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless auto-entry with push-button start, dual-zone climate control airconditioning, a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and satellite navigation, and even an electric tailgate that is extremely rare for this price point. With a huge 556-litre boot volume, and full-sized spare wheel underfloor, the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, automatic-equipped model now rates as one of the best and best-value buys in the segment.