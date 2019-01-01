MOTORING: 2019 car of the year awards

Kampala, Uganda | AGENCIES | The organizers of the 2019 European Car of the Year (ECOTY) have announced the seven finalists of this year’s competition that will fight for the ECOTY crown.

The seven finalists in alphabetic order are; Alpine A110, Citroen C5 Aircross, Ford Focus, Jaguar I-Pace, Kia Ceed, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, and Peugeot 508.

The nominees were elected from a total of 38 candidates that were announced earlier this year. Among them were the Aston Martin Vantage, Audi A6, BMW 3 Series, Dacia Duster, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Lamborghini Urus, Volkswagen Touareg, and even the cute Suzuki Jimny.

Many of the candidates were tested prior to the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October in a week-long event held in Northern Denmark. The test drive was organised by the Nordic members of the ECOTY jury, and journalists from a total of 18 different countries attended. Following these extensive evaluations, the next round of voting will decide the 2019 European Car of the Year, which will be announced during the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019.

Meanwhile, some of the finalists for the 2019 ECOTY are among the contenders for the 2019 World Car of the Year awards. A total of 85 international jurors will test the cars in the months to come and the big winner of the 15th edition will be announced next April at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Source: European Car of the Year