Motion to introduce panel of Speakers ready- Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A motion that seeks to provide for a panel of Speakers to help preside over parliament sittings is ready, the speaker of parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has revealed.

According to Kadaga, the motion is one of the items on the pending business of parliament, adding that they will handle the motion immediately the Tenth Parliament resumes in January.

The proposed panel of Speakers is envisaged to help the legislature achieve its objectives and targets. On Several occasions, parliament sittings are postponed or start late when the two are engaged or out of the country.

In October, Kadaga appealed to legislators to plan and move a motion before the Christmas holiday for the creation of a panel of speakers who will stand in for them when they away on other parliamentary engagements.

Article 82 of the Constitution, provides for the Office of the Speaker of Parliament and mandates the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker as the only officials to preside over Parliament.

In other jurisdictions like Kenya, the Senate is supported by a panel of chairpersons who assist in handling part of the work for the Speakers.

Meanwhile, Kadaga says calls for the establishment of a second House in Parliament can only be handled during the Constitution review once put in place by government.

The Shadow Attorney General, Wilfred Niwagaba has downplayed calls for the establishment of an upper Chamber of Parliament.

One of the most pronounced calls for a bicameral parliament was made last year by the former Prime Minister, Amama Mbabazi who noted that it was high time the Constitution was amended for parliament to consist of a second chamber to enhance the performance of the Legislature.

Niwagaba argues that for a small population like Uganda, it is not ideal to create an upper chamber. He also believes that most of the constituencies in parliament will have to be merged in the long run to bring down the cost of administration.

