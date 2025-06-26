Mothers, patients share ward at Karujanga Healh Centre III

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Karujanga Health Centre III in Kibuga Sub County, Kabale District, is struggling to deliver services because of inadequate spaces. Expectant Mothers and patients share one ward. Previously operating as a Health Centre II, the facility was elevated in 2022 under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer (UGIFT) Program.

Since then, it has seen a dramatic increase in patient numbers since the facility serves patients from Kibuga and neighbouring areas of Katuna, Rubaya, Ryakarimira and Rwanda. It also serves patients from Rwanda and registers about 50 deliveries every month and above 1600 outpatients every month, according to records.

Emily Tukahirwa, nursing assistant at the facility, says that the available space accommodating outpatients as well as the labour ward, antenatal and postnatal services creates congestion amd hinders operations.

Godfrey Twongyeirwe, the health centre in-charge, says the situation deprives mothers of their privacy. Twongeirwe says that the same space also acts as a laboratory, operates without a kitchen, an issue that gives patient attendants a hard time preparing meals whenever it rains.

David Bahati, the Member of Parliament for Ndorwa West and Dr.Gilbert Arineitwe Mateeka, Kabale district health officer, say that there are plans to fence a section of the facility in the next financial year and are advocating the construction of a separate outpatient block.

