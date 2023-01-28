Mother arrested for killing her 10-Year-old son

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kibuku district have arrested a 49-year-old mother for allegedly whipping her 10-year-old child to death. The suspect has been identified as Tolophina Kanyi, a resident of Saala cell, Kirika sub County.

Samuel Semewo, the acting Bukeddi North Regional Police Spokesperson said that on Thursday January 26, at around 8:45 pm, Kaanyi beat her son Badru Kuuna for allegedly stealing a neighbor’s Memory Card.

According to the police spokesperson, Kanyi tied him with a rope and started beating him up, until the boy lost consciousness. He was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The spokesperson said that Kanyi was intercepted at the Clinic by neighbors who informed the police, leading to her arrest.

Aron Kizenero, a neighbor, said they had warned Kanyi not to beat the boy until the issue is sorted but her temper was high.

“We thought she understood us but she she kept on assaulting the boy secretly in her room to stop us from noticing,” he said.

He said it wasn’t until the brutalized boy became unconscious that she called them for help to rush her son to the nearby clinic.

*****

URN