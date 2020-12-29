Moses Ali replaces late Kivejinja on IUIU council

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The First Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Moses Ali has replaced the late Kirunda Kivejinja as the government representative on the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) council.

Kivejinja who died two weeks ago has been serving on the University Council as vice-chairperson of the council until the time of his death.

According to the Islamic University in Uganda Act (Cap 131), government is obliged to appoint five members to the university council who must be distinguished persons of high moral and professional integrity and have outstanding academic and scientific attainment.

The other members are Syda Bbumba, Nusura Tiperu, Minister of Education and Sports and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the 33rd meeting of the University Council held at Hotel Africana on Tuesday, Dr Kawesa Sengendo the University Rector told journalists that Moses Ali is the right choice to replace the late Kivejinja.

Dr Sengendo also announced the newly elected IUIU Associate Professor, Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda and his deputy Dr Jamil Serwanga (in charge of academics). Sengendo will be leaving IUIU for other appointments.

Yusuf Welunga, the IUIU Guild President is hopeful that Moses Ali will improve the welfare of the IUIU Students.

The IUIU Council is the supreme organ of the University, responsible for the overall administration and ensuring the implementation of the objects and functions of the University.

The University will hold its 28th graduation which will be a virtual ceremony on Wednesday 30th at its Kabojja campus.

******

URN