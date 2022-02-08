More Congolese refugees flock Uganda following fresh ADF attacks

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More Congolese refugees are entering Uganda through Bundibugyo district following fresh Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel attacks in Eastern parts of DRC. The latest attack happened on Monday in Misio village, 7kms from Busunga border point.

It followed Friday’s staged attacks where three civilians were reportedly killed in Beni territory in North Kivu province.

The attack comes two months after UPDF and FARDC launched a military offensive against the rebels.

On Monday, more than 100 refugees had been recorded at Busunga. The Busnga town council clerk, Jackline Kobusinge says that they expect more asylum seekers to enter the district because many had been hiding since Wednesday night raids.

Kobusinge however says the reception centre lacks safe water and latrines which puts the lives of both the asylum seekers and the local population at risk.

The Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasiita, says that more than 300 individuals had already been transferred to Bubukwanga refugee settlement camp. She added that more refugees were being registered at the reception centre since Thursday.

The Bundibugyo Refugee Focal Person, Francis Ssenyondo says that they are working with other agencies to ensure that all refugees are transferred to Bubukwanga transit centre.

However, he says there is resistance from others who prefer to stay closer to the border so that they can sneak back to check on their properties while others want to stay with relatives.

Topista Baigaobwabo from Molwege in Nobili, says that she is seeking refuge with her eight grandchildren and husband. She says that her family left behind all its household items and she has not had food since she arrived at Busunga on Sunday.

Noshyoni Asiimwe Ajuna. a mother of three from Kamango wants food and medical aid for her sick child.

