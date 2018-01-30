Mkhitaryan looks forward to ‘offensive football’ at Arsenal

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Henrikh Mkhitaryan has made an apparent dig at ex-boss Jose Mourinho, saying he is looking forward to playing attacking football as he prepares for his Arsenal debut.

The Armenia international, who joined the London club last week from Manchester United in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez moving in the opposite direction, is likely to face Swansea on Tuesday.

Mkhitaryan struggled to pin down a regular starting spot at Old Trafford and was played in a variety of attacking roles during his 18 months at the club.

Mourinho has been criticised for an unwillingness to let his attacking players off the leash in big games despite the rich resources at his disposal.

Mkhitaryan, 29, said in an interview with UEFA back in 2009 that he wanted to play for Arsenal and he has now turned that dream into reality.

“Of course it’s very important to have respect from your manager,” he told Arsenal Player. “I know that he’s demanding and he likes his players to explore.

“He was one of the (reasons) to join Arsenal as well because everyone knows he’s a great manager.

“I’ve known him for a long time and of course it was not very difficult to make this decision to come to Arsenal, because I think the way that Arsenal play (make) it a dream for every player to come here and play offensive football.”