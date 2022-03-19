Miya joins Uganda Cranes for Uzbekistan tourney

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cranes has started preparation ahead of their Uzbekistan Invitational tournament slated for March 25th-29th in Namangan city.

A squad of both local and foreign-based players entered a residential camp on Friday at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi. The team will first play against the Buganda regional select side before traveling to Uzbekistan.

Head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said he was happy to have some foreign based players already here. He conducted the first training session yesterday at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Three foreign based players including Farouk Miya, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and Pius Akena attended the first training session.

The coach says he expects the Cranes match against Buganda regional select slated for March 20th in Mityana to help shape up the squad before heading to Uzbekistan.

Sredojevic says the presence of experienced players like Miya and Lukwago will boost confidence in squad which has majority of local based players.

Rogers Mato, Uganda Cranes forward who plays for KCCA FC said his fellow players have responded positively to the first training which gives hope.

“Our first training has been good and my fellow players have responded positively. We believe we shall get better with more training,” says Mato.

During the invitation tournament in Uzbekistan, Uganda Cranes will play alongside Tajikistan, hosts Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. All matches will be played at Markaziy Stadium.

