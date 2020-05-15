Missing Nansana mobile money agent found in Mbarara

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A month long hunt for a missing mobile money operator from Nansana municipality has come to an end after he has been found alive in Mbarara town.

The operator Allan Ssembusi was reported missing last month from Gganda, Wakiso district prompting critical police units such as Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad Unit to launch a search and rescue mission. Many intimated that he had been kidnapped while returning home from his workplace.

Under the command of the Assistant Commissioner of Police Thomas Kasimo, the two entities spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police Godwin Tugume, conducted several searches with a view of rescuing Ssembusi before he was hurt by suspected kidnappers. Kasimo assigned Assistant Inspector of Police Monday Godfrey to lead the rescue team.

Monday and his team were shocked to find the alleged victim’s house in Gganda open and his household items scattered. Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad officials recorded several statements from neighbours and Ssembusi’s girlfriend who all indicated that they had no idea on his whereabouts.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the rescue team decided to trace Ssembusi’s close associate but they all seemed unaware of what had happened. At one point Ssembusi called his relatives and told them that he had been kidnapped by strangers.

Owoyesigyire said that the police team resorted to tracking his phones which were on and off until he has been found in Mbarara with no injuries.

Some of the exhibits police picked from Ssembusi’s home in an attempt to rescue him included handcuffs and alcohol substances. Some reports indicate Ssembusi kidnapped himself to avoid giving accountability of 800,000 Shillings perhaps misused from his boss’ mobile money business.

Cases of self-kidnap skyrocketed in 2018 whereby 50 percent of the more than 150 kidnaps were false alerts. Police found people who had allegedly been kidnapped hiding in hotels and guest houses in places such as Old Kampala, Nateete, Kajjansi and Wakiso.

URN