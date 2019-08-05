Missing city lawyer resurfaces

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | High Court Advocate, Patrick Mugisha Machiika who went missing last week has resurfaced.

Mugisha disappeared on July 31st, 2019 after he was reportedly picked up by three unidentified gunmen from his chambers at Kings Gate Mall in Kabalagala.

His family and friends traced for Mugisha in vain. However, URN has learnt Mugisha resurfaced at his home on Sunday evening after news about his disappearance went viral.

His wife, Janet Kyamazima, says Mugisha returned from a Safe house in Kyengera where he had been locked up operatives from the Internal Security Organization.

However, URN couldn’t independently verify the claims as the ISO Director General; Col. Kaka Bagyenda couldn’t be reached on his cellphone. Kyamazima told URN that she is happy because Mugisha appears normal without any physical injury.

She alleges that Mugisha told them during his incarceration, the operatives pressed him to agree to a meeting with at Col Kaka’s office but he refused.

Mugisha told URN that he was released unconditionally as no charges were brought against him. He has appealed to government to stop illegal arrests.

Mugisha’s release comes about two days after High Court Judge; Musa Sekaana issued orders to government and heads of security agencies to produce him in court and explain why he was locked up beyond the mandatory 48 hours. Justice Sekaana issued the orders against Attorney General, the Commander of Special Forces Command, Commandant Special Investigations Unit, Kireka, Uganda Police and Inspector General of Police.

Earlier this morning, Uganda Law Society condemned Mugisha’s arrest, saying it was unconstitutional since he had been held incommunicado for more than mandatory 48 hours.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the disappearance of Mugisha had been reported at Katwe Police Station under SD/21/02/08/2019 and investigations had since commenced.

*****

URN