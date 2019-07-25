Ministry of lands considering amendment of national physical planning act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Land is considering amending sections of the National Physical Planning Act 2010.

Isaac Isanga Musumba, the State Minister for Urban Development says that the amendments are intended at eliminating unregulated construction in all urban area across the country.

According to Musumba, the proposed amendments, which are yet to be tabled in Parliament, seek to empower sub county chiefs with supervisory powers on all construction works in their areas. It will also ensure that anybody intending to construct a house will first seek a certificate of commencement from the parish before undertaking any construction works.

The law in its current form gives powers to town clerks, Sub county chiefs of Municipalities, Town councils and sub counties, in consultations with their physical planning officers to approve plans in their areas.

Musumba who was speaking in Masaka on Wednesday during President Museveni’s visit, says that many people have been constructing structures without approved plans.

Musumba also noted that the ministry has also set aside a special budget for operations of physical planning departments in local governments.

Martin Kigozi, the Masaka Municipality Physical Planner is optimistic that the amendments will help to address unplanned construction in urban councils.

*****

URN