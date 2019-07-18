Ministry of Health starts search for Ugandans who meet Ebola patient

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is tracing Ugandans who got in contact with a Congolese trader who died of Ebola on Monday for follow up and vaccination.

According to a joint statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry, the deceased passed through an informal entry point and entered Uganda on Thursday to buy fish at a market in Mpondwe without being screened.

“The surveillance teams established that she had four episodes of vomiting on the day she was in the country”, reads the statement in part.

The trader died at a Treatment Unit in Beni two days after admission. For now, there is no confirmed case of Ebola in Uganda although the country remains at high risk because of the uncontrolled crossing of people to and from DRC.

With threat of the Viral haemorrhagic fever spreading to Uganda, it has been declared a public health emergency of International concern after calls by different stakeholders.

An emergency committee set up by WHO met on Wednesday in Geneva to declare an international emergency and also came up with recommendations on management since the outbreak has continued claiming people since last year despite of the efforts put into management.

URN