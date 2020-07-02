Ministry of Health to elevate Kayunga general hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health Dr Diana Atwine has said that there are plans to elevate Kayunga general hospital to a regional referral hospital after renovation of the facility.

Government secured 70 billion shillings to renovate and expand the hospital. Arab Contractors Uganda Limited was contracted in 2018 to execute the works and it is expected to be completed next month.

Works involve the expansion and renovation of the old buildings and construction of an emergency department, administration block, theatre, out and in-patient wards, 130 staff houses and sewage lagoon.

The facility’s roof was leaking and the floor had developed cracks. Piped water and sewerage systems had broken down forcing medical workers and patients to trek distances looking for water. It also lacked facilities such as eye clinic, equipped physiotherapy centre, emergency wing, X-ray room and staff quarters among others.

While touring the facility on Tuesday, Atwine said that the facility was supposed to have started operations but was hindered due to lack of equipment which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says that with the installation of new equipment and expansion of the hospital, the Ministry will elevate the facility to a regional referral hospital.

The District Health Officer, Dr Ahammed Matovu says they have requested the contractor to allow them to use part of the facility that has been completed as they wait for the facility to be handed over.

Last year, the then State Minister for Health Sarah Opendi said they cannot grant Kayunga Hospital a regional referral status when they are still struggling to recruit doctors and also equip the existing referral hospitals.

Kayunga Hospital also serves patients from the districts of Kamuli, Nakasongola and parts of Mukono and Buikwe.

URN