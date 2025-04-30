Ministry of Education set to receive shs1.19 trillion from World Bank

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports is set to receive a major financial boost worth US$324.8 million (approx. 1.19 trillion shillings) under the Uganda Learning Acceleration Program- ULEARN Project, following renewed support from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the World Bank.

The development marks a significant turnaround after earlier delays. The project had been shelved when the World Bank suspended transactions to Uganda over concerns surrounding the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act. However, discussions resumed late last year after Uganda provided assurances to international financiers, paving the way for renewed engagement.

According to available information, the five-year ULEARN Project funding package comprises a GPE grant of US$114.8 million and an additional US$210 million loan from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

Confirmation of the funding was delivered by European Union ambassador to Uganda Jan Sadek, speaking on behalf of the Education Development Partners Group, as Uganda marked the International Day of Education on Tuesday.

“As Education Development Partners, we are pleased to confirm the recent approval of the GPE US$114.8 million grant to support the ULEARN programme in Uganda. This investment, together with the additional US$210 million IDA credit, once endorsed by the World Bank Board, will support foundational learning and system strengthening,” Sadek stated.

The announcement of the project was met with celebration by officials from the Ministry of Education and President Yoweri Museveni. In his remarks, the President expressed appreciation to the Western countries for extending support.

President Museveni, who is often quoted asserting that “Uganda can develop with or without foreign aid or credit,” acknowledged the shift in global attitudes, noting that the earlier position taken by some Western powers, of accumulating wealth while neglecting the challenges of underdeveloped nations, was ultimately short-sighted.

He argued that the consequences of poverty and instability in unsupported countries inevitably spill over into wealthier nations, underscoring the importance of global cooperation in addressing development challenges.

Meanwhile, after reviewing some project documents, the ULEARN Project presents an optimistic outlook as it has the potential to address many of the ongoing issues in Uganda’s educational system. These include, but are not limited to, enhancing school infrastructure, increasing capitation grants, equipping schools with instructional materials, supporting differently gifted learners, improving data utilisation through the Education Management Information System (EMIS), and overhauling the primary school curriculum.

A project document from the Ministry of Education, dated April 14, 2025 and acquired by Uganda Radio Network, outlines that the program will be in effect from 2025 to 2030. As part of its Quality Teaching and Learning component, the initiative will implement organised teaching methods in Early Grade Reading, Kiswahili, and inclusive education, with a significant focus on professional development for teachers.

“The approach will enhance the quality and availability of textbooks and teacher guides, strengthen teacher training, and implement a structured teacher support program,” the document notes.

In addition, as part of the project, the Ministry also plans to review and revise the primary school curriculum, shifting it toward a competency-based and learner-centred model.

The project is also expected to provide direct assistance to at least 100 traditional secondary schools that are either government-run or government-supported but currently in bad shape, in addition to 66 primary and secondary schools that focus on special and inclusive education.

“Selection of beneficiary schools will consider refugee-hosting districts, post-war sub-regions, sub-regions practising FGM, and sub-regions with high poverty rates…The Program will support civil works, furniture, and equipment…,” the document reads in part.

According to a source within the Ministry of Education, the approval of the ULEARN Project funding could finally provide the government with a significant portion of the resources needed to implement its long-standing plan publicly branded as freeand compulsory education.

“This is the huge fund the Ministry has been targeting for years to fix several issues in the education system,” the source said, adding that if the money is disbursed, it could “transform the sector from worse to better.”

An examination of earlier governmental strategies and public remarks by ministers reinforces this claim. In 2023, the Ministry presented a cabinet memorandum proposing a budget of 1.48 trillion shillings, designated for implementing free and mandatory education. This amount is comparable to the 1.19 trillion shillings allocated for the ULEARN project, with initial expectations that funding would commence in the 2024/2025 financial year and extend until 2027/2028.

The government estimated an initial budget of 309.16 billion shillings for the fiscal year 2024/2025, aimed at initiating free primary education. However, the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act caused delays in securing international funding, temporarily halting the project.

If funding had been secured sooner, the Ministry intended to tackle several key issues in the education sector, most notably the severe shortage of teachers. The government aimed to hire 78,888 teachers to achieve a student-teacher ratio of 40:1, especially in under-resourced schools that currently depend on part-time teachers, leading to added financial strain on parents.

Additionally, the overarching plan included building new classrooms, renovating deteriorating facilities, supplying instructional materials, and increasing capitation grants, all of which align with the priorities outlined in the ULEARN Project framework.

For many years, Uganda’s investment in education has been notably low. As highlighted in the 24th edition of the Uganda Economic Update released earlier this year, public education spending is around 2.7% of the country’s GDP—significantly lower than the internationally recommended minimum of 4%, and trailing behind regional averages of approximately 4.2% of GDP.

This funding shortfall is also evident in the budget for the upcoming 2025/2026 financial year, where the Ministry of Education is projected to face a deficit of nearly UGX 1.2 trillion.

An analysis by Uganda Radio Network emphasises that this funding gap poses a serious risk to vital educational initiatives, including the free education program, the development of a competence-based curriculum for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE), and the nationwide implementation of compulsory universal primary education.

In light of this situation, the approval of the ULEARN Project is viewed as a crucial support for the sector, providing necessary financial assistance and a boost to delayed reforms.

