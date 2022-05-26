Minister orders arrest of Ntoroko CAO over extortion

Ntoroko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Ethics and Integrity Rose Akello, has ordered for the immediate arrest on site of Anselim Kyaligonza, the Ntoroko district Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and Winnie Kemigisa, the district human resource officer over allegations of illegal recruitment and extortion of money from job seekers.

The minister issued the order while on her visit in the district to assess the quality of service delivery.

While at the district headquarters in Kibuku town council, the minister observed that the majority of the employees in the district have double appointment letters whereas others on government payroll getting money in turns which has caused chaos in the district over delayed salary and nonpayment of staff.

Akello told stakeholders in attendance that she had information Ntoroko district has over 630 staff members, majority of whom were forced to pay between 4 to 12 million shillings for their illegal entry into public service.

“This cannot be happening and the district supervisor is not aware, people are suffering when one gets salary this month another doesn’t get, some of the employees we asked told us they have never got paid for the whole year,” Akello stated.

Akello says nonpayment of medical workers had already resulted into the death of two people on record. The medics who reported to the minister that they have worked in a hard to reach area at Butungama health center III without being paid for one year, had to meet their personal expenses, including food, water, shelter and transport.

The minister also asked the district service commission chairman to make a statement at the district police headquarters in Karugutu town council over his connection and contribution towards surrendering his powers to the CAO who sells jobs.

Gerald Ibanda Rwemulikya, the constituency MP Ntoroko district said he had reported the illicit job trade in the district way back in 2020, but due to the government laxity, nothing could be done on time.

Rwemulikya says the majority of the civil servants in the district had sold land and other valuable belongings to access jobs, hence the need to have them incorporated into the system instead of throwing them out which he said is a double loss.

However, Anselim Kyaligonza could not be arrested as he evaded the meeting at the district for unclear reasons and his phones could not be reached. The accountability sector inter agency forum with the state house anti-corruption unit is on a joint inspection mission with the Rwenzori Anti-Corruption coalition, to check the state of service delivery in the Tooro region.

The team is led by the minister Rose Akello accompanied by the deputy head, State house anti-corruption unit Israel Ochwo.

*****

URN