Minister Ogwang rallies Katakwi on peace, reconciliation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The newly appointed Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology, ICT and National Guidance, Peter Ogwang has rallied residents in his constituency to embrace peace and reconciliation.

Ogwang, who was speaking to his supporters in Katakwi on Saturday for the first time since his appointment, observed that nothing is more important in the community than to stay together peacefully.

His comments come at a time when a concerned citizen threatened to drag him to court over academic qualifications.

Early this month, Emmanuel Byamukama Tayebwa, through his lawyers of Mushabe Munungu & Co Advocates, wrote a notice of intention to sue Ogwang over alleged lack of the requisite educational qualifications for an MP or its equivalent.

This is the most freaky thing that has happened to me this year. Today, my youthful voters who were exceedingly excited lifted me on the roof of one of our staunch NRM supporter’s house. He had painted it yellow & wanted me to bless it. My efforts to resist fell on deaf ears. pic.twitter.com/bO1jsIX7qt — Peter Ogwang (@OgwangOgwang) January 18, 2020



This forced people to suspect that some prominent people in Katakwi were alleged to have connived with Byamukama to bring down Ogwang.

Since then, there has been sharp division among the constituents as different camps peddle accusations against each other.

However, Ogwang rallied his supporters residents to forgive each other and embrace the developments that his appointment brings to the area.

“I have the qualification to stand as a President of Uganda. The interest of those other people was to try and tarnish my image. I am 36 years I am going to read and continue, and even when I finish my degree, I will do a second degree in law,” he said.

Ogwang was ushered into Katakwi town with a long convoy of vehicles accompanied by cyclists and people walking on foot; chanting NRM and Ogwang’s name.

Ogwang was appointed together with Helen Adoa, the Minister of State for Fisheries, bringing two new faces in cabinet from the Teso Sub Region.

