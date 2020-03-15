Minister Moriku irked by poor laboratory services at Arua Referral Hospital

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Primary Health Care Minister, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu has expressed disappointment over the poor services in the laboratory of Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

She expressed her displeasure while inspecting the state of art laboratory with officials from the National Laboratory Services and Health Ministry.

The minister expressed shock at what she called HC III level laboratory services being offered at the regional referral.

She noted that the lab services are being affected by lack of reagents and UPS for running the diagnostic machine among other requirements that haven’t been procured since last year.

Dr. Moriku singled out Mary Amanzuru, the Principal Laboratory technician for failing laboratory services at the referral hospital by not communicating issues timely, which has drawn public anger.

Dr. Philbert Nyeko the Director Arua Regional Referral hospital apologised for the mess in the laboratory and other departments and called on staff to avoid irresponsible and reckless behaviors.

On her part, Mary Amanzuru, the Principal Laboratory Technician Arua Regional Referral hospital admitted falling short of expected service delivery at the laboratory.

She however, blamed the mess on the frequent break down of some of the diagnostic machines.

Barely a month ago, Dr. Sam Okuonzi, Arua Regional Referral Hospital Board Chairperson faulted management for what he referred to as total mess, corruption, theft and fraud in all departments.

******

URN