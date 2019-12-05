Minister Matuuzo to launch Women in Public Sector programme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four Ugandan institutions will together with support of one of Europe’s largest foundations Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH (RBSG) launch a programme for young women to promote positive social norms in the public sector.

The 12-month project will target young women between 18-35 in the Public Sector. The Project seeks to promote positive social norms in the public sector in order to advance the voice of young women in policy processes and implementation by 2020. Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs Peace Regius Matuuzo will launch the the programme.

Women in Public Sector (WiPS) is a one-year Pilot Project implemented by a consortium of four Institutions, these are Femme Forte Uganda, Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), Forum for Women in Development (FOWODE) and the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) in with support from RBSG.

The project shall feed into two of the three domains in the WIPS theory of Change. These are; Movement building and Social Norms. Under Movement Building, this project shall contribute to strengthened collaboration between the public sector and mainstream civil society.

Under Social Norms, the project seeks to improve the work place environment and grow a more positive work space that consolidates positive social norms for women.

“We believe that oppression of women at work places through rape culture, sexist language and varying forms of harassment stems from a deeply rooted patriarchal society that believes power to be a preserve of males. The project shall focus on building sisterhood and voice for agency,” a WiPS official said.

“In the one-year period, we shall carry out workshops on the history and impact of negative social norms in the society we live in, sexual harassment and the legal provisions for handling it, leadership and policy development for the women who will be part of the project.”

WiPS will run workshops on wellness and build sisterhood as well as publish a book on the stories of women in the public service policy processes. The book shall document stories of women in the public sector nearing or in retirement as well as those of young women in the space who we are working on a journey or soon to embark on the journey in public service.

