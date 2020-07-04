Minister Magyezi cautions against sale, lease of public property in new cities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local government Minister Raphael Magyezi has warned the interim leadership of Mbarara city against the sale, lease, or exchange of public property. Magyezi said he will remain the custodian of public property as the Minister of Local Government until the new leadership is elected.

Magyezi was speaking at the launch of Mbarara city on Friday. Mbarara is one of the seven municipalities which were recently elevated by Parliament to attain city status effective this financial year as one of the initiatives to accelerate urbanization. The other cities are Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal, Masaka and Mbale.

Mbarara will be the city of the southwestern region of Uganda comprising districts that make greater Ankole and Kigezi regions. Magyezi said that the government is looking at metropolitan cities that will bring services closer to the people and usher in modern infrastructure, a plan which requires non-fragmented land.

Magyezi also asked the interim leadership of the city to sit and merge all former divisions and municipal council budgets and come up with a development plan that will meet the needs of service delivery. This he said should be done before October.

The interim Mbarara city mayor Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi asked leaders to avoid political fights but focus on uniting and working together for development.

Mbarara Municipality Member of Parliament Michael Tusiime warned the interim leadership against increasing taxes just because they have attained city status in the disguise of increasing local revenue.

Founded in 1905, Mbarara in 1957 was declared a township authority under the British administration at Kamukuzi, later elevated to municipality status in 1974 and now 2020 has been elevated to city status.

Mbarara city is made up of two divisions: Mbarara Southern Division which will sit at Nyamitanga and Mbarara North Division which will sit at Kakiika. The two city divisions are made up of six former divisions that include Biharwe, Kakiika, Kamukuzi, Nyamitanga, Nyakayojo and Kakoba.

******

URN