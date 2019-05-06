Minister Kasaija warns contractor over failure to compensate residents

The Finance, Planning and Economics Development Minister, Matia Kasaija has asked China Communications Construction Company, which is constructing Mubende-Kakumiro-Kibaale-Kagadi road to improve its working relationship with the local communities.

Government contracted the Chinese firm to undertake the construction of the 104-kilometre road at Shillings 484 .8 billion. However, there have been complaints of a poor working relationship between the contractor and residents.

There is a row between the contractor and residents of Mugarama Sub County. The row stems from the refusal by the contractor to compensate some residents whose property was damaged as a result of blasting rocks in the area.

Guidelines by the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA stipulate that residents within a radius of 500 meters from the stone quarry must be relocated to avoid effects of the stone blasts.

Nabukenya Tugume, one of the affected residents, says her house developed cracks due to the rock blasts but wasn’t compensated.

On Sunday evening, Finance Minister, Matia Kasaijja met the affected residents at Mugarama sub county headquarters in Kibaale district.

He asked the contractor to involve residents and local leaders in the road works to avoid the resultant disputes.

He warned that the contractors losing some money, if they don’t act accordingly.

George William Bagonza, one of the administrators of China Communications Construction Company, told the minister that only people within a radius of 500 meters are entitled to compensation.

