Minister Jacob Oboth Oboth back in race for Speaker

🔴 Election of Speaker

TODAY

➡ Picking forms NRM secretariat

WEDNESDAY

➡ CEC NRM meeting

THURSDAY

➡ NRM Caucus meeting

FRIDAY

➡ Elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Budama Central MP Jacob Oboth Oboth will contest for Parliament Speakership, a source has revealed.

The State Minister for Defence will pick nominations forms from NRM secretariat today. It is not clear if he has resigned, because NRM Electoral head Dr Tanga Odoi insists that a decision to be taken by CEC.

“For now, no candidate should resign until CEC endorses them. That is the guidance we got. I request NRM members to respect the decision of CEC. Being a Speaker is not a do or die situation,” he told NBS TV.

He was one of the contenders last year, when Jacob Oulanyah was picked Speaker and Anita Among Deputy, but withdrew.

It is yet to be confirmed if Among will go for a higher position, but NRM top official Emmanuel Dombo indicated she might not.

“I don’t think the Deputy Speaker of Parliament has expressed interest. To us, expression of interest is after forms are picked from Plot 13 in the presence of Dr. Tanga Odoi,” he said on NBS TV.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW