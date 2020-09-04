Minister Beti Kamya wins Lubaga North NRM elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Lands Beti Namisango Kamya has been declared the ruling National Resistance Movement-party candidate in Lubaga North after winning party primaries held today. Kamya defeated her close rival Brian Tindyebwa.

Kamya a recent recruit in the NRM got 6,839 votes representing 90 percent against Tindyebwa’s 671 votes. Dr Isaac Lwanga who was also in the race got only four votes.

Kamya was declared the winner shortly before 7pm by the returning officer Robert Kato who said that the election was largely peaceful. “We don’t expect anyone to complain because the election was held during the day by people lining behind,” Kato said.

Now Kamya will be contesting with Kasibante Moses the incumbent MP and Abubaker Kawalya who recently crossed to the National Unity Platform from the FDC. Kamya was Lubaga North MP between 2005 to 2010 before she contested for president on the Uganda Federal Alliance ticket.

However, she was defeated by President Museveni who she later joined.

