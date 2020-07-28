Minister Baryomunsi joins race for NRM vice chairperson western region

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Housing, Chris Baryomunsi says that he is ready to replace Maj. Gen (Rtd) Matayo Kyaligonza as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party National Vice Chairperson Western Region.

Baryomunsi made the statement during a press conference at parliament on Tuesday after being nominated for the position at the party offices in Kampala.

Eight contestants have so far expressed interest in the position and these include former Army Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Shaban Bantariza, Former Kalungu Woman MP Kintu Florence Tumwine, Dr. Emmanuel Diini Kisembo, former Busongora South MP Boaz Kafunda and others.

According to Baryomunsi, Gen. Kyaligonza’s representation of issues concerning the Western Region on the Party’s top organ, the Central Executive Committee (CEC) is not satisfactory and that it is time for him to take on the mantra.

Baryomunsi, also doubling as the Kinkizi East Member of Parliament says that Gen. Kyaligonza’s representation has not been adequate and that the NRM National Delegates Conference will back him up to take on the position.

He cited the need to solve social-economic issues in the Western Region for example land rights and others.

Asked what had informed his interest in the position, Baryomunsi noted that Uganda’s population is currently dominated by youth and that he is the person who can bridge the gap between the youth and the elders on CEC.

He explained that NRM’s preoccupation should now be on recruitment of the youth to join the party and that it’s people like him who can help connect with the country’s young population.

Five years ago, President Yoweri Museveni’s son-in-law Odrek Rwabwogo sought to contest for the position against Kyaligonza only for him to be allegedly asked to stand down for the General.

Asked what he would do incase history repeats self, Baryomunsi said that democratic processes should be followed since the position has been declared by the party Electoral Commission as one of those to be contested for.

“Voters should be given a chance to evaluate the different contestants. If anyone asks me to step down, I will convince them to have others step down for me. I believe am suitable to serve in this position,” he said.

