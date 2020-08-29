Merkel: EU, China want to set example for multilateralism

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany and the European Union (EU) wanted to continue the conversation with China and set an example for multilateralism.

Merkel made the remarks at her routine press conference after the summer vacation every year, when she answered a question raised by Xinhua about how Germany would strengthen cooperation with China to tackle common challenges like unilateralism.

“I see that we have many possibilities to work closer together in the fields of climate protection,” said Merkel, adding that she hoped that the two sides will make further progress on the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement after years of negotiations.

Germany currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of this year. Merkel has said earlier that China would be a major focus of the EU’s foreign policy during this period.

In addition, the German Chancellor said at the press conference that the EU will also strengthen its cooperation with China in third countries, for example, the cooperation between the two sides in African countries.

Merkel said that the EU and China should also hold conversations on topics where they have different views. “We want to continue the conversation and set an example for multilateralism with fair framework conditions,” said Merkel.

