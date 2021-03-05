Mentally impaired man kills mother in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A mentally impaired man has killed his mother in Gulu district.

Michael Tolit, a resident of Bardege Parish, Bardege –Layibi division in Gulu city reportedly stubbed Roselyn Acan, 48, three times using a knife on Thursday night at around 11:30 pm.

Patrick Lumumba Oola, the paternal uncle of the suspect says that the suspect first locked himself and the mother in the house, stabbed her in the stomach before cutting her into pieces using an axe.

He said the suspect could have raped the deceased before killing her since when the house was broken into by police, he and the body of the deceased were found naked.

According to Oola, the suspect had been battling mental illness for the past 10 years and had been on treatment at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Mental Health Department.

He said Tolit’s mental health deteriorated over the past months after he stopped receiving treatment.

Godfrey Kisa, an eye witness said they were alarmed after they heard the deceased crying and that when they rushed to find out what was happening, they found the door locked from inside and heard sounds of him cutting the deceased body prompting them to call the police.

Grace Pande, the OC CID Gulu says that the police rushed to the crime scene and fired teargas inside the house to force the suspect out and that in the process of him throwing the teargas canister out, it blew and injured his left hand, leaving him unconscious.

Pande said the suspect has been rushed to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary for post-mortem. He said the mental health status of the suspect shall be examined before he is charged.

This recent murder case brings to 30, cases registered in Aswa river tegion since the year began. Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson attributes the rampant murder in the region to domestic brawls.

